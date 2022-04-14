KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Cut to $81.50

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $94.00 to $81.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.27% from the stock’s current price.

KKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.96.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

