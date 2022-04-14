KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQW) Short Interest Update

KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 163.9% from the March 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of KLAQW opened at $0.23 on Thursday. KL Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.19.
