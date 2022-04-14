Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Robert Nathaniel Lande Acquires 17,000 Shares

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) Director Robert Nathaniel Lande purchased 17,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.27 per share, with a total value of C$89,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$383,202.78.

Shares of GUD stock opened at C$5.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market cap of C$623.75 million and a PE ratio of 42.30. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.01 and a 12 month high of C$5.74.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$58.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$61.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Knight Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.30 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.00.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.