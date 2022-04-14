Knights Group’s (KGH) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Knights Group from GBX 410 ($5.34) to GBX 165 ($2.15) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 454.17 ($5.92).

Get Knights Group alerts:

Shares of LON:KGH opened at GBX 154.02 ($2.01) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £129.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 293.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 368.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Knights Group has a 1 year low of GBX 142.19 ($1.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 472 ($6.15).

In other news, insider Kate Louise Lewis sold 11,144 shares of Knights Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.73), for a total value of £40,452.72 ($52,714.00).

About Knights Group (Get Rating)

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.