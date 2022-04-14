Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.
NASDAQ KOD opened at $7.20 on Monday. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $373.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.92.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.
Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naÃ¯ve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.
