Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ KOD opened at $7.20 on Monday. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $373.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.92.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $447,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 362,197 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $20,906,010.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,093,818 shares of company stock valued at $60,465,648. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naÃ¯ve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.