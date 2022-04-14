Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

KMTUY stock opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.26. Komatsu has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $31.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Komatsu ( OTCMKTS:KMTUY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Komatsu had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Komatsu will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

