Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “
KMTUY stock opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.26. Komatsu has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $31.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Komatsu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Komatsu (KMTUY)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Komatsu (KMTUY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.