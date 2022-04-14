Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($35.87) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($28.26) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($35.33) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($33.15) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($33.70) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.00 ($34.78) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of €14.72 ($16.00) and a fifty-two week high of €20.42 ($22.20).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

