Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Announces $0.47 Dividend

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.4683 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.36. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $35.63.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 16.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADRNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.00 ($33.70) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($27.17) to €26.00 ($28.26) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

