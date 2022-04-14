Koninklijke KPN Declares Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0828 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KKPNY opened at $3.84 on Thursday. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21.

KKPNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €3.50 ($3.80) to €3.40 ($3.70) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

