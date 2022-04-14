Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kore Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KORE Group Holdings Inc. provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KORE. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a hold rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Kore Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kore Group from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.35.

Shares of NYSE KORE opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. Kore Group has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.39.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Kore Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kore Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kore Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

