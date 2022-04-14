Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) PT Lowered to $6.50

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.41% from the stock’s previous close.

KORE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kore Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Kore Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Kore Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

Shares of KORE stock opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39. Kore Group has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Kore Group ( NYSE:KORE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kore Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Kore Group Company Profile

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

