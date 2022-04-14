Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.50 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

KOS stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 3.24.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $572.61 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 590,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 391,460 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,696,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,272,000 after buying an additional 2,345,990 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 508,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 251,868 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

