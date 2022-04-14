KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.0 days.

KPTSF opened at $8.60 on Thursday. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.27.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded KP Tissue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

