Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.198 per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Krung Thai Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Shares of KGTFY opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92. Krung Thai Bank Public has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $8.49.
