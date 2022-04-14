K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €37.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €37.00 ($40.22) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SDF. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($23.91) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($23.91) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($27.17) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($35.87) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.59) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €20.02 ($21.76).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:SDF opened at €33.99 ($36.95) on Thursday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €8.15 ($8.86) and a twelve month high of €32.70 ($35.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of €24.28 and a 200-day moving average of €18.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.