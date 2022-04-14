K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €37.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €37.00 ($40.22) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($23.91) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($27.17) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($23.91) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($35.87) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.59) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €20.02 ($21.76).

Shares of SDF opened at €33.99 ($36.95) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €18.44. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €8.15 ($8.86) and a 1-year high of €32.70 ($35.54). The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

