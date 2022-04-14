K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €25.00 by UBS Group

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has been given a €25.00 ($27.17) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 26.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.59) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($35.87) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($23.91) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($23.91) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, K+S Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €20.02 ($21.76).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €33.99 ($36.95) on Thursday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €8.15 ($8.86) and a 12-month high of €32.70 ($35.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of €18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion and a PE ratio of 2.18.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.