KT (NYSE:KT) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

KT stock opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. KT has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT in the 4th quarter worth about $132,187,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in KT during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,559,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in KT by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 425,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 271,762 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,442,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of KT by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 440,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 245,105 shares during the period. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

