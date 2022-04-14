Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

Get Kyocera alerts:

Kyocera stock opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.48. Kyocera has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $67.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average of $59.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kyocera ( OTCMKTS:KYOCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kyocera (Get Rating)

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kyocera (KYOCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.