LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Lowers Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) to Neutral

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ATRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Antares Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antares Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $949.21 million, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.25 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,023,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,924,000 after acquiring an additional 147,703 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,800,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,556,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,935,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86,979 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,350,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 311,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 769.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after buying an additional 2,033,260 shares during the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Antares Pharma (Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.