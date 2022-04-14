Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 900 ($11.73) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LAND. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 765 ($9.97) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.03) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Land Securities Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 818.75 ($10.67).

LAND opened at GBX 753 ($9.81) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 773.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 751.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of £5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 644.20 ($8.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 822.40 ($10.72).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.89%.

In other news, insider Manjiry Tamhane acquired 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.33) per share, with a total value of £35,470.89 ($46,222.17).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a Â£11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

