Land Securities Group’s (LAND) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 765 ($9.97) price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on LAND. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.03) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Land Securities Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 818.75 ($10.67).
Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 753 ($9.81) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 773.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 751.49. The company has a market capitalization of £5.58 billion and a PE ratio of -19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 644.20 ($8.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 822.40 ($10.72).
In related news, insider Manjiry Tamhane acquired 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.33) per share, for a total transaction of £35,470.89 ($46,222.17).
About Land Securities Group
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a Â£11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
