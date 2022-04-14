Landsea Homes (LSEA) & Its Peers Financial Comparison

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) is one of 21 public companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Landsea Homes to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Landsea Homes and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $1.02 billion $52.79 million 7.37 Landsea Homes Competitors $5.49 billion $684.36 million 7.40

Landsea Homes’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes. Landsea Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landsea Homes’ rivals have a beta of 2.32, meaning that their average share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Landsea Homes and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes 5.16% 10.92% 5.72% Landsea Homes Competitors 11.33% 150.74% 11.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Landsea Homes and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50 Landsea Homes Competitors 389 1521 1381 89 2.35

Landsea Homes currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.06%. As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential upside of 22.00%. Given Landsea Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.7% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by institutional investors. 75.7% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Landsea Homes rivals beat Landsea Homes on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Landsea Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California. Landsea Homes Corporation is a subsidiary of Landsea Holdings Corporation.

