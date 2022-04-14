Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lantronix designs, develops and markets products that enable almost any electronic device to be controlled, configured or reprogrammed over the Internet and/or intranets. The company’s products connect these electronic devices to the Internet and/or intranets by using the infrastructure already in place to connect businesses and homes to the Internet, including fiber optic, Ethernet and wireless connections. Its primary products that connect electronic devices are its Device Servers and Multiport Device Servers. “

Get Lantronix alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantronix has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.11.

Lantronix stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $33.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lantronix will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 6,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $40,216.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hoshi Printer sold 12,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $82,137.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,412 shares of company stock valued at $157,674. 25.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 357.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 93.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Lantronix during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lantronix by 7,801.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantronix (LTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.