Laredo Petroleum, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $5.73 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report released on Sunday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $5.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.26. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s FY2022 earnings at $25.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LPI. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $84.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $32.52 and a 12 month high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $837,843.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $207,243.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,867 shares of company stock worth $2,689,516. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

