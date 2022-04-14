LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LCI Industries is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck. The company’s product portfolio includes awnings, suspension enhancement, chassis, doors and laminates, electronics, interior, software and apps, windows and glass, thermoformed bath and kitchen products. LCI Industries, formerly known as formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, is based in Elkhart, Indiana. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.75.

NYSE:LCII opened at $106.33 on Wednesday. LCI Industries has a one year low of $99.22 and a one year high of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.00.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

In related news, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan purchased 5,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Gero purchased 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,138 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2,151.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,836 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,785,000 after acquiring an additional 95,795 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,255,000 after acquiring an additional 72,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 133,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,054,000 after acquiring an additional 67,558 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LCI Industries (Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

