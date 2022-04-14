Legal & General Group Plc to Issue Dividend of $0.82 (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.8223 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

LGGNY stock opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.30) to GBX 329 ($4.29) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 380 ($4.95) to GBX 350 ($4.56) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.17) to GBX 330 ($4.30) in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.75.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

