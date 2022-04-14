LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) & DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Head-To-Head Contrast

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and DarioHealth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LeMaitre Vascular $154.42 million 6.67 $26.91 million $1.26 37.26 DarioHealth $20.51 million 6.01 -$76.76 million ($4.18) -1.35

LeMaitre Vascular has higher revenue and earnings than DarioHealth. DarioHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LeMaitre Vascular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.8% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of DarioHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of DarioHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LeMaitre Vascular and DarioHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LeMaitre Vascular 0 1 3 0 2.75 DarioHealth 0 1 4 0 2.80

LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus price target of $61.75, suggesting a potential upside of 31.52%. DarioHealth has a consensus price target of $23.13, suggesting a potential upside of 309.29%. Given DarioHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than LeMaitre Vascular.

Risk & Volatility

LeMaitre Vascular has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DarioHealth has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and DarioHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LeMaitre Vascular 17.42% 12.42% 10.00% DarioHealth -374.21% -73.04% -64.90%

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats DarioHealth on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LeMaitre Vascular (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system. The company also provides carotid shunts that temporarily shunt the blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; and radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patient's body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin. In addition, it offers valvulotomes, which cut or disrupt valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; and vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries. Further, the company provides vascular and cardiac patches, which are used for closure of vessels after surgical intervention; and closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures. It markets its products through a direct sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About DarioHealth (Get Rating)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems. It also provides smart glucose meters; bluetooth connected blood pressure cuff; digital scales; biofeedback sensor devices; and diabetes management programs, including lifestyle changes, healthy eating, advanced tracking, and live coaching. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

