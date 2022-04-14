Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.39) Per Share

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lemonade in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.39) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lemonade’s FY2022 earnings at ($5.30) EPS.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 187.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.35 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. Lemonade has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $115.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.81.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Lemonade by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,772,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lemonade by 24.0% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

