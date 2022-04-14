LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. LendingClub reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 151%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $51,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $113,839.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,739 shares of company stock valued at $477,345. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth $3,607,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,595,000 after buying an additional 134,311 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 34,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in LendingClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

LC stock opened at $14.02 on Thursday. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.85 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

