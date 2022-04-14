LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.80.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.
LC stock opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 107.85 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21.
In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $51,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Casey purchased 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $49,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,739 shares of company stock valued at $477,345. 3.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LendingClub by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,989 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Capital LLC bought a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,999,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in LendingClub by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,737,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,071,000 after purchasing an additional 508,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,746,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after buying an additional 931,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.
LendingClub Company Profile
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
