LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.

LC stock opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 107.85 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $51,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Casey purchased 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $49,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,739 shares of company stock valued at $477,345. 3.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LendingClub by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,989 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Capital LLC bought a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,999,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in LendingClub by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,737,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,071,000 after purchasing an additional 508,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,746,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after buying an additional 931,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

