LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

LendingClub stock opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 107.85 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average is $25.21. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LendingClub will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $51,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Zeisser purchased 14,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $232,035.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,739 shares of company stock valued at $477,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in LendingClub by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in LendingClub by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in LendingClub by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in LendingClub by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

