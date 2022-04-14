Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Lowered to $96.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $120.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.12% from the company’s current price.

LEN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

LEN stock opened at $77.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.09. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $73.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lennar will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 15.5% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 14,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $9,983,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 23.2% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 452,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,757,000 after acquiring an additional 85,384 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.8% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 68,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

