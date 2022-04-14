Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of LEN opened at $77.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51. Lennar has a 52 week low of $73.01 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.39 and a 200-day moving average of $98.09.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.