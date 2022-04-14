Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Lowered to $334.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $394.00 to $334.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LII. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $271.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.43.

Lennox International stock opened at $247.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.48. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $242.17 and a twelve month high of $356.36. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.35. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The firm had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total value of $256,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $536,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,670 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SWS Partners lifted its position in Lennox International by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Lennox International by 240.5% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 25,907 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Lennox International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

