Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Lowered to $334.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $394.00 to $334.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.18% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LII. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $271.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.43.
Lennox International stock opened at $247.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.48. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $242.17 and a twelve month high of $356.36. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88.
In other news, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total value of $256,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $536,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,670 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SWS Partners lifted its position in Lennox International by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Lennox International by 240.5% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 25,907 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Lennox International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
