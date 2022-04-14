Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) Short Interest Down 51.4% in March

Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Leo Holdings Corp. II stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 327.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 788,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 604,118 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 758,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 254,241 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 724,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,520,000. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

