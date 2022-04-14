Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Leonardo stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. Leonardo has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue services, security services, energy services, and utility, as well as provides support and training services.

