Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €10.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($10.87) price target on Leoni (ETR:LEO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.04) target price on shares of Leoni in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Leoni stock opened at €8.42 ($9.15) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 713.39. The company has a market cap of $275.07 million and a P/E ratio of -5.98. Leoni has a 12-month low of €6.84 ($7.43) and a 12-month high of €18.50 ($20.11). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €10.83.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

