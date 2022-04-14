LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $535.23 Million

Analysts expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) to report $535.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $506.90 million and the highest is $559.68 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $705.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LGI Homes.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.04. The company had a trading volume of 428,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,720. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.55. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $88.13 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.83 and its 200 day moving average is $132.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 14.86.

In other LGI Homes news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $462,038.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $3,910,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 100.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 31,761 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,951,000 after purchasing an additional 60,088 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in LGI Homes by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.