LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) PT Raised to $170.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $154.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $167.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 312.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

