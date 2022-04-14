Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,600 shares, a growth of 159.9% from the March 15th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE:ASG opened at $7.22 on Thursday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.