Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LBRT. Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.09.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Shares of LBRT opened at $16.81 on Monday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20.

Liberty Oilfield Services ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $683.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,276,673 shares of company stock valued at $84,460,027. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5,231.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.