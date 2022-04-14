Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of Lightbridge stock opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. Lightbridge has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The energy company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lightbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. 5.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.