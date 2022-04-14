Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Shares of Lightbridge stock opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. Lightbridge has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $14.60.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The energy company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter.
Lightbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lightbridge (LTBR)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.