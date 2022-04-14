Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lightning eMotors is a provider of commercial electric vehicles for fleets. It designs, engineers, customizes and manufactures zero-emission vehicles. Lightning eMotors, formerly known as GigCapital3 Inc., is based in United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of Lightning eMotors stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 12.82 and a current ratio of 13.83. Lightning eMotors has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lightning eMotors will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Lightning eMotors by 923.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 106,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. 8.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

