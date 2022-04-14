LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LightPath Technologies, Inc. provides optics and photonics solutions for the industrial, defense, telecommunications, testing and measurement, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and gradient index GRADIUM lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LPTH. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.73.

Shares of LPTH traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.77. 252,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,999. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LightPath Technologies news, Director Darcie Peck purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $60,880 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 66.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 120,870 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

