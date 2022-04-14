Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$90.53.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$130.00 to C$80.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$110.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$57.00 to C$50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$50.00 target price for the company.

LSPD opened at C$32.47 on Thursday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of C$24.91 and a 52 week high of C$165.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.02. The firm has a market cap of C$4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

