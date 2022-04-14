Lincoln National Co. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $3.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Lincoln National in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

Lincoln National stock opened at $64.48 on Wednesday. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $56.41 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.99.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 61.5% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 133,050 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at about $5,837,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $5,035,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

About Lincoln National (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.