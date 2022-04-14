Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Lowered to $66.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LNC. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $64.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.19. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $56.41 and a 1 year high of $77.57.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 298,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 139,108 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 477,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,322 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 58,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

