Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $15.19 on Thursday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $771.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Trey Byus sold 11,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $214,172.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 36,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $428,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,031. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

