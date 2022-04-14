Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LIND. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

LIND traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $15.19. 158,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,551. The stock has a market cap of $771.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.20. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $19.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 5,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $95,880.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 11,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $214,172.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,685 shares of company stock worth $1,322,961 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 60,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

